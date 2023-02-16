Court directs First Atlantic Bank, CFO to file written submissions to sexual harassment case

According to the news website, the court presided over by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu directed the parties to file their submissions and then adjourned the case to February 23 for a hearing.

The plaintiff, Deborah Seyram Adablah, who served as a National Service personnel at the bank has accused its CFO, identified as Kwasi Nimako of sexual harassment and failure to fulfil some promises made to her.

She accused the bank, which is the second defendant of looking on while she and other female workers were sexually abused.

The plaintiff further accused the bank of using her and other female staff as sex bait to attract wealthy male customers to open accounts.

Meanwhile, First Atlantic Bank has requested that its name be withdrawn from the lawsuit. The financial institution filed an application dated January 24, requesting that certain paragraphs of the writ be stricken out.

It is asking the court to dismiss paragraphs 7,8,9,10,11,31,32,33,34,36 and 37 “on the ground that they disclose no reasonable cause of action against the applicant”.

If the application is granted, it would cripple portions of the writ that accuse the bank of watching on for female workers being harassed sexually by senior male officers of the bank.