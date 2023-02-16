Pastor dies on 25th day of 40-day fasting to break Jesus’ record

According to the news outlet, the death of Francisco Barajah was confirmed on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The deceased was the pastor and founder of the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church in the Mozambique's central province of Manica before his sad death.

Pastor Barajah was reportedly being treated at a hospital in Beira before he was pronounced dead. He had been rushed there in critical condition after 25 days of fasting.

The man of God had lost a lot of weight to the point where he could not stand up, bathe or walk, and efforts to help him regain his health failed, reports say.

His relatives and church members thought it prudent to take him to the hospital for treatment as his condition kept deteriorating.

Doctors tried their best to save pastor Barajah but the damage to his health was probably beyond redemption, so he gave up the ghost.

It is reported that people who had seen his condition before he died are the least surprised because the man of God appeared seriously ill.

Relatedly, in 2019, a 46-year-old preacher died after deciding to embark on 40 days of fasting.

The Nigerian Evangelist, Chidi Eke, reportedly died while fasting for 40 days and nights in Eziala Nguru in the Ngor Okpala council area of Imo State.

He reportedly left his wife and children in Lagos and relocated to Imo State after claiming to have got a call from God asking him to go into ministry.