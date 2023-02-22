According to him, the conflict has dragged on and gotten to a point where special attention must be given to it to find a lasting solution to the problem in that part of the country.
Appoint a minister to be responsible for Bawku conflict – Security analyst urges Akufo-Addo
A security analyst, Adam Bonaa is recommending an appointment of a sole minister to be responsible for protracted the Bawku conflict.
“I think that the Bawku conflict has been raging for a while. I was expecting that by now the President would say among my Security Ministers, I will want one of you. There are three of them: we have the National Security Minister, we have the Defense Minister and we have the Interior Minister. I was expecting that by now the President will have sat them down together with the heads of the Agencies. The IGP, the CDS and the others sit all of them down and tell them that from now on when it comes to Bawku I want you, this Minister to coordinate security issues in Bawku. The rest of you if you must take any action in Bawku you must seek clearance from this Minister,” Bonaa told Accra-based Starr FM as quoted by starrfmonline.com.
He was speaking in relation to the Bolgatanga High Court’s reversal of the arrest warrant for the Nayiri of the Mamprugu traditional area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, and his kingmakers.
One Lieutenant Colonel Ajibadeck Benjamin Baba (Rtd) had prayed to the court for the arrest of the paramount chief.
However, an ex-parte motion heard by the court on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, resulted in the withdrawal of the warrant.
Reacting to the latest development, Adam Bonaa said the conflict situation has not been handled properly over the years.
“The botched arrest at Narigu you know that the Military and National Security were involved. But in one way, what I know is National security started it and called the Military on the blind side of those who manage the Military. The Military went into that action probably if you ask me without proper clearance. But they feel that was a legitimate call they were undertaking.”
Currently, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the legitimate and legally recognized Bawku Naba. But there is tension in that part of the Upper East Region after the overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai Sherigah II enskinned another Bawku Naba on Wednesday, February 15, who the government says it does not recognize.
