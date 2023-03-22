ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

‘I’ve finished my earthly ministry’ – 40-year-old pastor says it’s time to die

Andreas Kamasah

At age 40, a popular pastor has notified his family and congregation members that the time is up for him to die and that they should prepare for his exit.

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Prophet Odumeje
Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Prophet Odumeje

According to Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Prophet Odumeje, he had an assignment to fulfil on earth and at the age of forty, he believes that purpose has been accomplished.

Recommended articles

The founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry made this declaration to his congregants, saying he has already prepared his family mentally ahead of his imminent death.

“I have called my little son, King David, and I told him that very soon, I, your father will leave. You must take care of your brothers and your mother.

“I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled. I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon,” Vanguard quotes the Anambra-based pastor as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Police arrest 60-year-old female trader over Kumasi Kejetia market fire

Relatedly, police in Kenya are investigating a gospel singer over the death of a female pastor whose body was found in his house.

Reports say pastor Elizabeth Githinji was Mirugi Dishon’s ex-lover and she had visited him on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Kahawa West to resolve issues with him when she was allegedly killed.

“They had some issues though they had not known each other for long. She left Nakuru for Nairobi with the hope of having a word with Mirugi to make things right,” a police detective is quoted to have said.

Before her tragic death, the woman of God allegedly sent a text message to a relative lamenting that Dishon was threatening to kill her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gospel singer is reported to now be in a romantic relationship with another woman said to be a manager at a Real Estate company.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hospital’s cashier found dead in office 2 days after going to work, family suspects foul play

2 cleaners remanded for strangling Twumasiwaa hospital cashier to death

Sock photo: Woman handcuffed

Female tenant arrested for squeezing landlord’s testicles to death over electricity bill

Police carrying dead body (file photo)

Man arrested as woman he inherited from her late husband dies during sex in a bush

A sad young man

Sex with pastor’s wife has destroyed my life – Ghanaian man cries (video)