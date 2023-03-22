‘I’ve finished my earthly ministry’ – 40-year-old pastor says it’s time to die

The founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry made this declaration to his congregants, saying he has already prepared his family mentally ahead of his imminent death.

“I have called my little son, King David, and I told him that very soon, I, your father will leave. You must take care of your brothers and your mother.

“I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled. I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon,” Vanguard quotes the Anambra-based pastor as saying.

Relatedly, police in Kenya are investigating a gospel singer over the death of a female pastor whose body was found in his house.

Reports say pastor Elizabeth Githinji was Mirugi Dishon’s ex-lover and she had visited him on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Kahawa West to resolve issues with him when she was allegedly killed.

“They had some issues though they had not known each other for long. She left Nakuru for Nairobi with the hope of having a word with Mirugi to make things right,” a police detective is quoted to have said.

Before her tragic death, the woman of God allegedly sent a text message to a relative lamenting that Dishon was threatening to kill her.

