Police arrest 60-year-old female trader over Kumasi Kejetia market fire

It is reported that the elderly woman who deals in rubber mats was arrested on Tuesday 21st March 2023 and has not been granted bail yet.

The General Secretary of the Combined Traders Association at the Kejetia Market, Reuben Ameh is reported as saying that members were planning to visit her at the police station where she is being held.

The Kejetia market extension was gutted by fire on Wednesday, March 15, destroying many shops and goods of traders. The Ghana National Fire Service initiated an investigation into the development and the market was closed down until Tuesday, March 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia visited the market on Monday and said that his briefing from the fire service indicated that a trader who was cooking in her shop caused the fire outbreak.

“I was taken around, especially where the incident happened. The shops were 33 out of 8,000. I asked the Fire Service and NADMO officials as regards the cause,” he said.