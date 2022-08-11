According to United TV, the bloody incident happened at Brema Kuntunasi in the Breman Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District.
Jealous man butchers friend, cut off his arm for giving wife GHC5 in his absence
A young man is currently in critical condition at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital in the Central Region after the husband of a woman he had given GHC 5 to buy food for her child inflicted severe machete wounds on him and cut off one of his arms.
Akwesi Amisah, the suspect, is also reported to be in critical condition following the alleged beatings he suffered at the hands of residents who arrested him before handing him over to the police.
He is receiving treatment at the hospital under police guard while an investigation into the incident has begun.
It is reported that Amisah had suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife and warned him to stay away from her.
On that fateful day, his wife visited his worksite to ask him for money to prepare food but did not find him. She then asked the victim for GHC 5, and he gave her GHC 20 and asked her to return the change.
When Amisah returned to the site and learnt that the victim had given his wife money in his absence, he became furious and reached for a machete, with which he pounced on the victim and butchered him severely, leaving him in a critical condition.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where doctors are reported to have said that the degree of the injuries was severe.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh