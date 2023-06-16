ADVERTISEMENT
JHS student drowns in Densu River after sneaking to swim with friends

Andreas Kamasah

Shadrach Addy, a 19-year-old Junior High School student, drowned in the Densu River after skipping out of class to go swimming with friends.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 14, 2023, at Oparekrom in the Nsawam Adoagyiri municipality of the Eastern region.

Witnesses claim that on the tragic day, the deceased kid from Tieku Basic School went swimming in the Densu River with his friends around 2:00 pm without getting permission from the teachers.

He drowned while swimming and all attempts to save him were unsuccessful. His lifeless body was found the following day.

The body has been deposited at the government hospital in Nsawam while police conduct their investigation.

In a related story, nine children drowned at Faana in the Ga West municipality of the Greater Accra Region on May 10, 2023 after a boat being paddled by a 12-year-old boy who had no experience capsized. The children were returning from school across the Weija dam when they perished.

The Chief Executive for the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Patrick K.B. Kumor said that the man in charge of the canoe was unwell and unavailable to ferry the children across the water body and the said 12-year-old boy took his stead and overloaded the canoe with other minors, resulting in the unfortunate accident.

Andreas Kamasah
