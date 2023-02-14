Jobless single father of 7 resorts to begging in the streets to make ends meet (video)

The struggling father would have loved to work to cater for the children but being a single father makes it hard as he has to perform the duty of a mother to the kids, some of whom are still babies.

“I am a father of seven children. I had five before we got the last two who are twins. We spent a month and a half in the hospital and I came home with my wife. We spent another two and a half months together thereafter before she left,” Donat narrated to Afrimax.

He recounted how he returned from work one day only to meet his wife’s absence as she ran away, leaving behind the children and nobody seems to know her whereabouts.

“When I called her phone, it was off and I thought her battery had died. I started looking for her and went straight to the bus station hoping to reunite with her but people told me her bus had left,” he added.

As the burden of combining child care with his work began to take a toll on his punctuality and productivity, Donat, a professional barber got fired by his boss who could not tolerate his lateness to work and excuses anymore.

Having lost the only source of income, life has become unbearable for him and the little children, compelling him to consider begging in the streets as the only alternative.

He wishes to send some of the children who are of age to school, but he doesn’t have the wherewithal, and he is unable to abandon the children to go job hunting.