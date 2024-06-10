Kenkey pot coffin causes uproar on social media

Many users are perplexed by how the body could be laid inside such an unconventional coffin.

X platform user @manuelphrimpz questioned, "So how’s the body positioned in this coffin? We dey torture dead bodies for this country oo."

Another user, @Yaw_Syting_, expressed disbelief, asking, "Dem fold the corpse or wettin."

The confusion continued with @kwesiiboateng commenting, "So she’s sitting inside the pot or what? Bibinii p3 gyimiee paa o ei."

Addy Carter, under the handle @Kwesi_Carter, sought clarity, stating, "No one is still answering our questions. If she’s inside, how is it possible? Is she sitting? Have they cut her into pieces? Or did they incarcerate her? Please no savage reply. We want to know how it’s possible."

The video has quickly gone viral, with thousands of views and comments from curious onlookers. While some appreciate the creative homage to Maame Faustiana's profession, others are concerned about the practicality and respectfulness of the burial method.