ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Hilarious reactions as footballer declared 'Man of the Match' takes 5 crates of egg (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A video of a player in the Zambian league being awarded five crates of egg amid cheers and applause has emerged online and sparked reactions.

Kenneth Musonda, footballer receives footballer 5 crates of egg for being Man of the Match
Kenneth Musonda, footballer receives footballer 5 crates of egg for being Man of the Match

The player named Kenneth Musonda, played his heart out to contribute to a 1-0 victory by his team, Power Dynamos against their opposing team, Nkana in a Zambian Super League fixture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He scored the only goal of the game to give his team all three points in the crucial league game.

After the match which reportedly took place in November 2022, officials thought it prudent to reward Kenneth for his sterling performance.

In a video making the rounds online, an official is seen presenting the eggs to the player, saying: “Presenting to Kennedy as the man of the match and the goal scorer. “There are two trails for a goal that is good and then three for the man of the match and this is courtesy of KeepSafe Farms Enterprises. Kenneth congratulations, enjoy your eggs.”

Although the prize is now trending on social media, with some people poking fun at it because they consider insignificant, the recipient himself was full of appreciation to the officials.

READ ALSO: 20-year-old Ghanaian man jailed 10 years for robbing GH¢50, soap and toilet roll

“I just want to say thank you for the eggs that have been given to us.

“I'd like to think my teammates I like to thank the coaches the management and I would also just like to dedicate these eggs to one of our supporters that lost his life,” Kenneth said.

Football fans and Kenneth’s colleague players are heard applauding and bigging him up in the trending video for the feat.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies in Rivers

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for impregnating 10 ladies

Shadrack Frimpong

Assistant Headmaster shot in the eye while attending to nature’s call in a bush at Ekumfi

Sperm donation

‘We’ve reached our threshold’ – Fertility center begs as Ghanaians rush to donate sperm and eggs

Man beats wife to death over a loaf of bread, victim’s mother seeks justice

Man allegedly beats wife to death over a loaf of bread