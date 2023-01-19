Hilarious reactions as footballer declared 'Man of the Match' takes 5 crates of egg (video)

He scored the only goal of the game to give his team all three points in the crucial league game.

After the match which reportedly took place in November 2022, officials thought it prudent to reward Kenneth for his sterling performance.

In a video making the rounds online, an official is seen presenting the eggs to the player, saying: “Presenting to Kennedy as the man of the match and the goal scorer. “There are two trails for a goal that is good and then three for the man of the match and this is courtesy of KeepSafe Farms Enterprises. Kenneth congratulations, enjoy your eggs.”

Although the prize is now trending on social media, with some people poking fun at it because they consider insignificant, the recipient himself was full of appreciation to the officials.

“I just want to say thank you for the eggs that have been given to us.

“I'd like to think my teammates I like to thank the coaches the management and I would also just like to dedicate these eggs to one of our supporters that lost his life,” Kenneth said.