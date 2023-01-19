ADVERTISEMENT
20-year-old Ghanaian man jailed 10 years for robbing GH¢50, soap and toilet roll

Andreas Kamasah

A Cape Coast Circuit Court has sentenced a 20-year-old unemployed man to ten years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing GH¢50.00, four pieces of soap and a toilet roll belonging to a student.

Jailed
Jailed

The now-convict, Cosmos De-Heer who committed the offence while armed with a knife and wearing a face mask pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery proffered against him.

The presiding judge, Mrs Veronique Praba Tetteh went ahead to sentence the young man on his own plea.

Facts of the case as reported by the Ghana News Agency (GNA):

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector John Asare Bediako, told the court that, the complainant is a student at the Nyankomasi Ahenkro Senior High School whilst De-Heer is an unemployed resident of the town.

He said on Sunday, November 27, last year at about 02:00 hours the complainant who was asleep in her room felt someone trying to remove her underwear.

The Prosecution said the complainant was startled and when she woke up, she saw the convict who was masked and holding a torchlight of which she quickly raised an alarm for help, but the convict pulled a knife and ordered her to keep quiet.

Mr Asare Bediako said the complainant was able to recognise the convict later, but he made away with GH¢50.00, four pieces of soap and a toilet roll.

He said unfortunately for the convict, his knife fell on the ground whilst rushing out of the neighbourhood and the complainant took it to the Police to lodge an official complaint in the morning.

The convict was arrested and charged after investigations.

