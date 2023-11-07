ADVERTISEMENT
Kumasi residents catch crocodile, insist on eating it because of 'economic hardship' (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Some residents of Oduom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region refused to return a stray crocodile to the zoo authorities, vowing to eat it because of economic hardship.

The residents had caught the reptile under the notion that it was an alligator, only to be told later that it was a crocodile. However, some of them insisted on killing and preparing the crocodile for food.

When Citi TV spoke to some of them, they expressed disappointment in the fact that the reptile turned out to be a crocodile instead of an alligator for which they had whetted their appetites.

Peter Opoku, one of the residents, explaining why they would not return the stray crocodile to the zoo authorities, said that some of them had been meaning to die due to the unbearable economic hardship prevailing in the country. According to him, they didn’t want to commit suicide to face the wrath of God, so they would rather eat the crocodile meat and die as a result.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Kumasi Zoo have entreated residents of the Ashanti Region to call their attention whenever they come across stray wild animals to avoid any dangerous occurrences.

Around the world, especially in the tropics where many crocodile farms are situated, people frequently eat crocodilian meat, which includes alligators and crocodiles.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

