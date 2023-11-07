Kumasi residents catch crocodile, insist on eating it because of 'economic hardship' (video)

When Citi TV spoke to some of them, they expressed disappointment in the fact that the reptile turned out to be a crocodile instead of an alligator for which they had whetted their appetites.

Peter Opoku, one of the residents, explaining why they would not return the stray crocodile to the zoo authorities, said that some of them had been meaning to die due to the unbearable economic hardship prevailing in the country. According to him, they didn’t want to commit suicide to face the wrath of God, so they would rather eat the crocodile meat and die as a result.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Kumasi Zoo have entreated residents of the Ashanti Region to call their attention whenever they come across stray wild animals to avoid any dangerous occurrences.