US-based Ghanaian man shoots himself to death after shooting wife

The tragic incident occurred in Columbus, Ohio, leaving the entire neighbourhood in shock and a mournful state.

Columbus police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 4800 block of Glendon Road. However, while the officers were on their way to the scene, the situation escalated into a shooting.

Upon arriving on the scene, police officers discovered that Amoako had shot himself to death after shooting Gyamfua who was struggling in pain for survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple’s three young sons became helpless and had to run for shelter in a neighbour’s house.

“The 16-year-old said they were arguing, they heard two bangs, ran out the door, and came over here.

“They heard the shooting, and dad wouldn't let them back in the house, so they came knocking on the door,” Michael Montgomery; a next-door neighbour told Fox 28.

According to him, it all started as a domestic dispute before he heard gunfire. He added that the couple were peaceful and showed no sign of having issues in their family, which makes the unfortunate incident surprising.