Lady marries photo of groom who couldn’t attend wedding, says he's busy abroad

The couple reportedly met on Facebook and decided to marry after several chats and phone calls. The groom, who resides overseas, sent money and his picture to Nigeria, explaining that he couldn’t make it due to his commitments abroad.

Throughout the ceremony, the bride was seen clutching the photo of her groom. In various images, she posed with bridesmaids and groomsmen, never letting go of the framed picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unconventional wedding has elicited a range of responses from the public.

Anthony Enwere suggested that the groom’s absence might be due to immigration issues, saying, "It is possible, because the guy may not have his documents that will let him return back to his base if he returns home. Living abroad is not easy. Lots of processes."

Pulse Ghana

Emmanuel Arome commented, "Yes! Based on your disposition, he sent enough money. If it was a scam or not real, would he send those millions? Commonsensically speaking, he lives in the diaspora, maybe the nature of the job won't permit him to come. Marriage is all about agreement and trust."

Jane Ofili Igwe had a different perspective, saying, "Na im burial them dey do so, because at first glance I thought it was a burial... The table and cake looking like his decorated lying in state and the picture on the casket. Hmmmmm."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Marcel Amanda Adaora added, "Desperate times call for desperate measures. The girl wanted marriage and she got it."