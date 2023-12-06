Lady rescued from mob justice for being an alleged lesbian

An eyewitness [anonymous] said the sin of Faustina was that she was seen as a lesbian in the area.

Through the whispering of neighbours and area gossip, information reached the youth about the sexual act of the young woman.

The angry youth allegedly claimed she had been having sexual affairs with women and therefore could not control the urge of her sexual orientation, which angered the youth even more as they jumped on her and handed her severe beatings, but she was saved by the police.

They said that some men proposed to the woman, but she refused their proposal because of her sexual preference for women.