Latest list of top 10 richest pastors in the world and their net worths in 2024

As of 2024, the list of the world's top ten richest pastors is led by Kenneth Copeland and David Oyedepo. Their net worth, along with others on the list, reflects the vast influence they wield both within and beyond their congregations. From real estate investments to publishing and media, these pastors have leveraged their platforms to achieve financial success, cementing their status as some of the wealthiest spiritual leaders in the world.

1. Kenneth Copeland (United States) - $300 Million

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Copeland, founder of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, holds the title of the wealthiest pastor worldwide. Based in Texas, his ministry’s global reach is amplified by his television network, books, and speaking engagements. Copeland’s luxury properties and private jet are often seen as reflections of his belief in the "prosperity gospel."

2. David Oyedepo (Nigeria) - $150 Million

Pulse Ghana

Bishop David Oyedepo, leader of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, commonly known as Winners’ Chapel, is Africa's richest pastor. His wealth comes from his churches, publishing house, schools, and Covenant University, a top private university in Nigeria.

3. Pat Robertson (United States) - $100 Million

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Pat Robertson, founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), has had a substantial impact in both the media and political realms. His network has played a significant role in global Christian programming, solidifying his status as a leading televangelist.

4. Joel Osteen (United States) - $100 Million

Pulse Ghana

As senior pastor of Lakewood Church, the largest megachurch in the U.S., Joel Osteen is well known for his uplifting messages. His wealth stems largely from his best-selling books and television ministry, which reach millions worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Enoch Adeboye (Nigeria) - $65 Million

Pulse Ghana

Pastor Enoch Adeboye heads the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), one of Africa’s largest religious organisations. With churches across the globe, Adeboye’s influence is immense, and his spiritual leadership has garnered him widespread respect.

6. Uebert Angel (Zimbabwe/United Kingdom) - $60 Million

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Prophet Uebert Angel, founder of Spirit Embassy (Good News Church), has rapidly grown in prominence. His wealth is derived from his ministry and various business ventures, particularly in real estate, and he has a growing following across continents.

7. Benny Hinn (United States) - $60 Million

Pulse Ghana

Famous for his "miracle healing" crusades, Benny Hinn is one of the most recognisable televangelists in the world. His healing services, widely broadcast, have contributed significantly to his wealth through ministry and media ventures.

8. Chris Oyakhilome (Nigeria) - $50 Million

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is the founder of Christ Embassy, also known as Believers’ Loveworld. His ministry, focused on teaching and healing, reaches millions through television, publications, and even a music label, making him one of Africa's richest pastors.

9. Creflo Dollar (United States) - $27 Million

ece-auto-gen

Creflo Dollar, known for his teachings on the "prosperity gospel," leads World Changers Church International. His ministry’s emphasis on financial blessings has helped him build wealth through books, television, and speaking engagements.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Rick Warren (United States) - $25 Million

Pulse Ghana

Rick Warren, founder of Saddleback Church and author of The Purpose Driven Life, rounds out the list. His book's global success has made him one of the most influential Christian leaders in the world, extending his influence beyond his congregation.

Wealth and the Prosperity Gospel Debate

The significant wealth accumulated by these pastors continues to fuel debates, particularly surrounding the "prosperity gospel," which suggests that financial success is a sign of divine favour. While supporters see this as a positive interpretation of faith, critics argue it contradicts traditional Christian values such as humility and charity.

ADVERTISEMENT