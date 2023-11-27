Mahama’s 24-hour economy will make us lose wives; no time for sex – Regional Minister

He was delivering a speech on behalf of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the 2023 Sekote Tenglebgre Festival by the Chiefs and People of Sekoti in the Nabdam District when he made the assertion.

“The vice president is saying that he understands the region. He says this 24-hour economy, my brothers; when we work in our farms and we are tired we have to sleep with our wives. We have to be with our wives.

“In the night you want us to go and be farming and then people will come and take our wives away? Naa, chairman we have to be careful with this 24-hour thing,” Minister Yakubu warned.

Mahama, the opposition National Democratic Congress’s candidate for the 2024 presidential election has mentioned a 24-hour economy as one of the key initiatives his government would roll out when he recaptures power.