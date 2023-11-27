According to him, the proposed initiative, if implemented, would see even farmers working on their farms both day and night, depriving them of time to spend with their spouses at night.
Mahama’s 24-hour economy will make us lose wives; no time for sex – Regional Minister
The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu has expressed fear that former President John Dramani Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy would make men lose their wives because they may not have time to sleep with them at night.
He was delivering a speech on behalf of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the 2023 Sekote Tenglebgre Festival by the Chiefs and People of Sekoti in the Nabdam District when he made the assertion.
“The vice president is saying that he understands the region. He says this 24-hour economy, my brothers; when we work in our farms and we are tired we have to sleep with our wives. We have to be with our wives.
“In the night you want us to go and be farming and then people will come and take our wives away? Naa, chairman we have to be careful with this 24-hour thing,” Minister Yakubu warned.
Mahama, the opposition National Democratic Congress’s candidate for the 2024 presidential election has mentioned a 24-hour economy as one of the key initiatives his government would roll out when he recaptures power.
He indicated that the NDC government in 2025 will introduce incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.
