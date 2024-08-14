Majeed Nana Yaw: JHS Student makes excavators, trucks using plywood and syringes

Yaw's story echoes a similar tale of innovation from 2020. Kelvin Odartey, then 18 and a Junior High School graduate, received widespread acclaim for constructing a car from scrap metal. Odartey drove his self-made vehicle to his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centre, where he completed his final paper. He named his car brand "Kejelvesuims," a blend of his own name and "Jesus," reflecting his engineering prowess.

Odartey’s venture into vehicle construction began with an inspired moment. After observing a plane in the sky, he was motivated to build one himself. Despite an initial attempt at creating a flying plane that fell short of his goals, he redirected his efforts towards car construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising Odartey’s potential, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, CEO of Kantanka Group of Companies, offered him a scholarship and mentorship. This support aims to help Odartey advance his passion for automotive engineering and realise his full potential.

The rise of young talents like Majeed Nana Yaw and Kelvin Odartey highlights significant opportunities for Ghana. These innovators exemplify the country’s capacity for fostering creativity and technical skills among its youth, which could drive economic growth, technological progress, and inspire future generations.

Significance for Ghana:

Economic Growth: Young innovators such as Yaw and Odartey could contribute to Ghana’s economy by developing new industries and job opportunities. Their innovations might spur the growth of local technologies and businesses, potentially reducing the country's dependency on imports.

Educational Impact: These success stories underscore the benefits of hands-on learning and practical experience. They suggest that incorporating more project-based learning in schools could enhance students' skills and engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspiration and Role Models: Such young talents serve as role models, motivating other young people to explore interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). This could lead to greater interest in these fields, which are crucial for national development.

Technological Advancements: Local innovations can drive advancements across various sectors, from construction to transportation, potentially improving infrastructure and quality of life in Ghana.

Policy Recommendations:

Support for STEM Education: Policymakers should invest in expanding STEM education, including funding for schools, training for teachers, and resources for students to engage in practical projects.

Mentorship and Scholarships: Establishing mentorship programmes and scholarships can provide young talents with the necessary guidance and financial support to develop their skills and pursue their projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Innovation Hubs: Creating or supporting innovation hubs and technology incubators can provide young inventors with access to essential resources, tools, and networks to turn their ideas into viable products and businesses.

Public-Private Partnerships: Encouraging collaboration between the government and private sector can support young innovators by providing expertise, funding, and real-world experience, while the government can offer regulatory support and incentives.

Recognition and Incentives: Recognising and celebrating young talents through awards, grants, and public acknowledgement can inspire others to pursue their passions and contribute to the nation’s development.