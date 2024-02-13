Man, 20, who robbed and killed stroke patient, 74, jailed 50 years for robbery

However, the trial for the murder charge is ongoing, and Mohammed has been remanded in custody pending further proceedings. The prosecutor informed the court on January 25, 2024, that Mohammed allegedly robbed and killed Alice Kakari after she attempted to call for help.

According to the prosecution, Mohammed tied the elderly woman with a rope, slashed her neck, and ransacked her three-bedroom house, stealing valuables and an undisclosed sum of money. The tragic incident occurred near the Ballon Hotel at Awutu Senya East in the Central region.

Evidence from a CCTV camera installed in Alice Kakari's home reportedly captured the suspect, aiding in his identification and subsequent arrest.

In the aftermath of the court's decision, Gifty Obenewaa Yeboah, a daughter of the deceased, expressed mixed emotions. While she acknowledged some relief in the sentencing, she lamented the loss of her mother and emphasized the need for justice to be served in the murder case as well.

“In fact, 50 years is enough because he has really caused us so much pain. We are also waiting for the murder case as well. He needs to be punished very well,” she remarked to Adom News.