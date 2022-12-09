Man arrested for hitting wife’s head against wall multiple times till she died

According to starrfm.com.gh, after committing the crime, the suspect wrapped the body of his deceased wife, identified as Afua Abrefi and dumped it in a bush.

The family of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police after they did not see her for days and became suspicious.

“Upon investigation, the suspect was arrested and confessed to killing the wife.

“He led police to the scene where the body was retrieved and deposited at the morgue after taking the necessary inventories.

“Police put the accused before Bekwai Magistrate court and has been remanded for two weeks to enable police to conduct a further investigation for proper charges to begin the committal trial,” the news website reports.

Stephen Appiah and now-deceased wife, Afua Abrefi Pulse Ghana

In a similar report, Kenya’s Nairobi police arrested a man who beat his wife to death because she returned home late.

The suspect, from Githurai 45 was reported to be in the custody of the law enforcement agency assisting with further investigation.

Kasarani Police boss Anthony Mbogo confirmed the arrest, saying that the suspect was being held at Kasarani Police station.

According to reports, the suspect hit the now-deceased wife, Florence Kaari on the head with a blunt object, leaving her severely injured. She died as a result of the assault.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred in the presence of the couple’s househelp, Ruth Kaimenyi on December 4, 2022.

The witness told police detectives that the suspect arrived home drunk on that fateful day and became furious after learning that his wife had returned home.

The suspect, out of anger, locked out the househelp until the deceased arrived home and she told her about the husband’s violent behaviour and threats.

However, Florence proceeded to knock on the door to her matrimonial house and the suspect opened the door and let her in.