Assistant Headmaster shot in the eye while attending to nature’s call in a bush at Ekumfi

Reports say he entered a nearby bush on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, to attend to nature’s call when he was shot. Some unknown persons fired gunshots at him in the bush while he eased himself, and the bullet hit him in the left eye and his two arms.

It is reported that Frimpong had to resort to the bush to attend to nature's call near the Teachers' Bungalow because the facility has no toilet facility.

Shadrack Frimpong Pulse Ghana

The victim’s father, Richard Anaman recounted the incident, saying it has thrown the family and the community into a state of sadness. He urged the police to find the perpetrators to answer for the crime.

“We are saddened as a family to hear that some individuals attempted to kill our son. We want the police to get to the bottom of the matter. But what I know is that he had earlier canned a student and later suffered some challenges with his hand.

“But I pray they are not the ones behind this attack on his life. His two hands have been affected, but we are hoping for the best,” he told Citi News.