Man beaten to death by a mob for attempting to steal ‘VIP’ bus

The news website reports that the deceased entered the terminal of V.I.P Transport Company at about 4 am, started the bus in question and attempted to drive off with the Grand Bird bus with registration number GE 2304-10.

Luck however eluded the suspect when the driver’s assistant of the bus he was attempting to steal noticed his plan. The driver pursued him in a tricycle and with the help of some members of the public, the suspect was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before they grabbed him, the suspect who sensed danger abandoned the moving bus to avoid being arrested by the mob that was fervently running after him.

The abandoned bus which was still in motion reportedly damaged a car around the area before coming to a halt.

When the angry mob finally arrested the suspect, they did not hand him over to the police, instead, they subjected him to severe beatings which led to his death.

ADVERTISEMENT