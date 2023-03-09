ADVERTISEMENT
Man beaten to death by a mob for attempting to steal ‘VIP’ bus

Andreas Kamasah

Reports indicate that a young man believed to be in his mid-30s has been beaten to death by a mob for allegedly trying to steal a Grand Bird bus.

According to Ghanaweb.com, the unfortunate incident happened on the dawn of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Asafo in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

The news website reports that the deceased entered the terminal of V.I.P Transport Company at about 4 am, started the bus in question and attempted to drive off with the Grand Bird bus with registration number GE 2304-10.

Luck however eluded the suspect when the driver’s assistant of the bus he was attempting to steal noticed his plan. The driver pursued him in a tricycle and with the help of some members of the public, the suspect was arrested.

Before they grabbed him, the suspect who sensed danger abandoned the moving bus to avoid being arrested by the mob that was fervently running after him.

READ ALSO: Self-proclaimed ‘Jesus Christ’ runs to police station as locals allegedly plan to 'crucify' him

The abandoned bus which was still in motion reportedly damaged a car around the area before coming to a halt.

When the angry mob finally arrested the suspect, they did not hand him over to the police, instead, they subjected him to severe beatings which led to his death.

The Asokwa reportedly visited the scene of the tragic incident and conveyed the deceased’s mortal remains to the morgue and an investigation has commenced into the development.

