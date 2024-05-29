Man buried alive in quarry collapse while winning sand

"Two people escaped unhurt. They are being attended to as they are still in shock," confirmed local police authorities.

The search and rescue operation, spearheaded by Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Fred Ayieko, resumed the following morning on Wednesday, May 29.

Local residents from Murinduko Ward have rallied together, joining efforts to locate Muchiri. "Efforts to locate him are ongoing. Locals from Murinduko Ward have joined the search operation," the police added.

The collapse has brought attention to the risks associated with sand harvesting, a common livelihood in Kirinyaga. Paul Muna, a local resident, explained that many have turned to sand harvesting as an alternative to farming, which has become less viable due to water shortages.

"Farming is an option, but due to lack of water, we got into sand harvesting," Muna stated.

Muchiri’s burial under approximately 10 feet of debris highlights the perilous conditions faced by those in the sand harvesting trade. The community remains hopeful as search efforts continue, with the tragedy underscoring the urgent need for improved safety measures in local quarries.