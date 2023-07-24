ADVERTISEMENT
Man exits mall, meets scratches on his car that reads: 'Frankie is a cheater + a liar'

Andreas Kamasah

A heartbroken man has shared the image-damaging inscription on his car by someone believed to be his lover after coming out from a shopping mall allegedly with another lady.

A Twitter identified as @Malawyer_ shared a picture of the car scratched, leaving the inscription: “Frankie is a cheater + a liar” on the bonnet.

Following his post, the man’s Twitter followers have been reacting hilariously. See some of the Twitter reactions below:

@lee_snoocums asked: “Can’t Frankie open a case against this person and have them pay for repairs!?”

@JussDonald: “If you retaliate, they crucify you”

@osiristhe1: “Damn, American regulators dealt away with the red bar going into the lights on the 8 GTI over there, looks so weird compared to the Euro spec we are used to.”

@Richblackdude: “Coming back to your car like this and your name ain’t even Frankie”

@ThisisJustMat: “Looks like malicious damage to property, and proof is overwhelming. Getting her arrested would teach her a lesson to never ever think of doing this kind of nonsense.”

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.
