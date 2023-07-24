Man exits mall, meets scratches on his car that reads: 'Frankie is a cheater + a liar'

It has been rumoured that he had entered the mall with a different lady other than his known lover, so someone probably informed his partner who must have come to cause the damage and left the scene before he could come out.

Following his post, the man’s Twitter followers have been reacting hilariously. See some of the Twitter reactions below:

ADVERTISEMENT

@lee_snoocums asked: “Can’t Frankie open a case against this person and have them pay for repairs!?”

@JussDonald: “If you retaliate, they crucify you”

@osiristhe1: “Damn, American regulators dealt away with the red bar going into the lights on the 8 GTI over there, looks so weird compared to the Euro spec we are used to.”

@Richblackdude: “Coming back to your car like this and your name ain’t even Frankie”