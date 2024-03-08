ADVERTISEMENT
Man in court for removing neighbour’s scrotum

Andreas Kamasah

Nigerian authorities are prosecuting a 33-year-old man following allegations that he caused severe harm to his neighbour by removing his scrotum.

File photo: Two men wrestling

Dominic Kenneth was in an Ikorodu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos on Wednesday, March 6 to answer for the alleged crime.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the suspect stands accused of a single-count charge of causing grievous harm. Despite the charge against him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Christian Okonofua, the incident occurred on March 1, around 12:20 pm at No. 1 Abdul Rasaq Street, Balogun area of Ikorodu. Okonofua asserted that Kenneth allegedly inflicted grievous harm upon his neighbour and fellow shop owner in the market, Pascal Uche, during a dispute, purportedly removing one of Uche's scrotums. The offence, as per the prosecutor, violates Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The penalty for this offence, as outlined in section 245, carries a possible sentence of seven years imprisonment upon conviction, as per reports from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

In response to the situation, Magistrate A.O. Onalaja granted the defendant bail, setting it at ₦250,000 along with two sureties of the same amount. The case has been adjourned until March 14 for further proceedings.

