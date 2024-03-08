Man in court for removing neighbour’s scrotum

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the suspect stands accused of a single-count charge of causing grievous harm. Despite the charge against him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, ASP Christian Okonofua, the incident occurred on March 1, around 12:20 pm at No. 1 Abdul Rasaq Street, Balogun area of Ikorodu. Okonofua asserted that Kenneth allegedly inflicted grievous harm upon his neighbour and fellow shop owner in the market, Pascal Uche, during a dispute, purportedly removing one of Uche's scrotums. The offence, as per the prosecutor, violates Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The penalty for this offence, as outlined in section 245, carries a possible sentence of seven years imprisonment upon conviction, as per reports from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

