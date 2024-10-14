ADVERTISEMENT
Man lures neighbours' 11-year-old daughter into wife's room and rapes her

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict is to pay an additional ₦1 million fine as compensation.

The Presiding Hon. Justice S .M. Shu’aibu convicted Isa, who resides in Darmanawa Bayan Gidan Kallo of Tarauni Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on a one-count charge of sexual exploitation.

Shu’aibu summarily tried and sentenced the defendant after he pleaded guilty to the charge. He held that the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Babale, proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and consequently sentenced the defendant to seven years without an option of fine.

According to him, the convict is to pay an additional ₦1 million fine as compensation. Earlier, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano State Command, alleged that the defendant committed the offence at Darmanawa Quarters, Tarauni LGA, Kano State on October 5.

Babale said that the defendant allegedly lured his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter into his wife’s room and sexually exploited her.

“The defendant had sex with the survivor on three different occasions.

“Once in the defendant’s wife’s room and twice at an uncompleted building.

“The defendant gave the survivor bread, groundnut and ₦20 before sexually exploiting her,” Babale told the court.

The prosecution presented two exhibits, including the confessional statement of the defendant and the survivor’s testimony, to the court to prove his case.

Babale said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 16(1) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and was punishable under Sec 26(1) of the TIP ACT 2015.

