"The idea of polygamy remains that every woman should have a husband. Women are the most beneficiaries in polygamy, but envy and jealousy often lead them," Junior wrote in a post that has since garnered attention and sparked diverse reactions from netizens.

In a related incident, Junior also commented on a video featuring popular actress Regina Daniels and her co-wife, stating unequivocally that "polygamy remains the best." The actress, who is known for her open approach to polygamous family life, has been a subject of public discussion regarding her choice to marry into a polygamous relationship.

Emmanuel Emju Junior's bold claims have divided opinions among social media users, with some agreeing with his perspective, while others vehemently disagree. The contentious nature of the topic has led to a lively online discourse, with individuals expressing their views on the advantages and disadvantages of polygamy, particularly focusing on its impact on women.

Supporters of Junior's stance argue that polygamy when practiced responsibly, can provide financial stability, emotional support, and companionship for women. They contend that a polygamous setup allows for the sharing of responsibilities among multiple spouses, creating a sense of community and mutual aid.

On the other hand, critics assert that polygamy often leads to competition, insecurity, and emotional distress among co-wives. They argue that the practice reinforces traditional gender roles and can result in unequal power dynamics within the family structure.

As discussions around Junior's claims continue to unfold on social media platforms, the debate on the merits and drawbacks of polygamy takes centre stage, reflecting the ongoing societal discourse on relationships and marriage norms in Nigeria.