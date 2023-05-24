Man with 15 wives and 107 kids says he’s too smart for one wife (video)

According to tuko.co.ke, all Kaluhana’s wives are mothers with the eldest wife being 60 years old. His first wife is 49 years old and the youngest wife is 23 years old.

“More are coming. This is not the end. I cannot tell when I will stop but as long as they are provided for, they will be okay,” he told the news website in an interview.

“The one with the least number of children, so far, has five children while the one with the most has 16 children. I am not done because more children are on the way currently,” Kaluhana added.

In his view, it is not about how many women a man is married to, but rather, how he can take care of them well and the children. He bragged that he does it so well that none of his wives lacks anything, so they are all happy to be his wives without any jealousy.

As to how he manages his time to be able to meet the demands of all the fifteen wives, Kaluhana said there is no timetable, so he shows up at the various homes of his wives as and when he pleases.

“I just show up, eat dinner and sometimes leave when I want. Sometimes I spend the night with one of the wives and other times I go to my little hut where I sleep alone. No one knows where I plan to go next. This keeps them on their toes and thus, there's peace amongst them all.”

Truly and interestingly, one of his wives identified as Jessica testified that Kaluhana has provided for all of them so sufficiently that there is no need to be jealous of one another.

“Why would I be jealous? He provides for me; I have my home and a piece of land to cultivate. What more would I be complaining about?” she quizzed.

