Man writes letter to Cecilia Dapaah to be her house help, handwriting wows Ghanaians

According to the applicant, who described himself as a “suffering Ghanaian citizen”, the embattled ex-minister can rest assured that he would perform his duties with utmost honesty.
A man who identified himself as Japhet Festus Gbede has formally hand-written a job application letter addressed to the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, seeking to replace her house helps who stole her money.
“I Pledge deeply that, I shall serve and deliver with excellence, honesty and with undented integrity. I am looking forward to hearing a positive response from your outfit as soon as possible,” Gbede’s letter reads in part.
The letter has been making the rounds on social media platforms, and many people have been reacting to it, praising the writer’s handwriting, grammar and other things.
There has been a public uproar over revelations in court documents that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house, which were stolen by her domestic staff, who were subsequently arrested and put before a court.
According to the charge sheet, the alleged culprits, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30 had stolen the monies between July and October 2022. They have since been granted bail to reappear in court on Wednesday, August 2.
Meanwhile, following the backlash that greeted the discovery that she had kept so much money, especially in foreign currencies at home, with people calling for an investigation, Dapaah has resigned from her position. In the resignation letter which has been accepted by President Akufo-Addo, she indicated her preparedness to cooperate with any state institution that is interested in investigating her, adding that she is confident that her integrity would remain intact.
