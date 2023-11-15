ADVERTISEMENT
Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

Emmanuel Tornyi

A 34-year-old woman has been accused of practicing homosexuality.

The woman, Ajara Mohammed, who is a mother of two, was caught in the act with her alleged homosexual partner in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

An eyewitness reported that Ajara was caught in the act with her partner in the washroom, but both escaped when residents attempted to lynch them.

The residents, the eyewitness added, however, had been monitoring Ajara and also claimed that they caught the two women red-handedly fondling each other, but both escaped.

Homosexuality is a criminal offence in Ghana, and members of the LGBTQ+ community often face discrimination.

A proposed new law that would impose tougher sentences and criminalise LGBTQ+ advocacy received international criticism.

Human rights activists have sounded the alarm at plans to prosecute the LGBTQ+ community.

Under the proposed law, anyone who engages in same-sex activity or who identifies as LGBTQ could face up to 10 years' imprisonment.

