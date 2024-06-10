My father had 100 children and 14 wives - Ghana's richest man tells story

"My father had many wives; my mother was the last one, the 14th," he disclosed, offering a glimpse into the intricacies of his familial heritage. Abbeam, born as the third child of his late mother, Abena Achiaa, recounted the unique dynamics of his upbringing within such a vast and diverse family structure.

Pulse Ghana

However, Abbeam's journey to success extends far beyond his familial roots. At the age of seventeen, he embarked on a transformative chapter of his life, moving to Spain with his uncle.

ADVERTISEMENT

This pivotal experience broadened his horizons and instilled in him a newfound entrepreneurial spirit.

"I was seventeen when my uncle took me to Spain. I worked there for over a decade before bringing some of my business ventures to Ghana," he reminisced.

Among his earliest ventures was Nick and Slogan, a pioneering enterprise that imported Ford tires, kitchen cabinets, and other essential commodities to Ghana. This endeavor marked the inception of Abbeam's illustrious career in business.

Upon his return to Ghana in 2000, Abbeam wasted no time in establishing a formidable presence within the country's business landscape. From Nick Hotel to Ghana Link, and subsequently Nick Scan and Misyl Energy BDC, his ventures flourished and multiplied, propelled by his unwavering determination and visionary leadership.