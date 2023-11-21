NAM1 hints at 2,000-man protest to demand $30m compensation for arrest and detention

According to him, beyond the compensation, the protest would also demand the payment of arrears to the tune of $43.8 million owed him by a Dubai-based firm, Horizon Royal Diamond DMCC.

“Brace up friends, for a 2,000-man protest at the UAE embassy in Ghana and elsewhere overseas SOON, to claim a USD$43.8 million dollars (750kg of Gold) owed me and another USD$30 million dollars as compensation, for my unjustifiable detention by the Dubai Police in 2018/2019,” NAM1’s post read.

On January 14, 2018, Dubai authorities arrested NAM1 in connection with a gold deal that went bad.

His arrest followed a Ghanaian court’s warrant after his company, Menzgold failed to reimburse the client for their money.

“His arrest in Dubai is to facilitate investigations into suspicions that he had involved in a gold trading deal gone bad within the Emirati jurisdiction,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Eklu who is now a DCOP, told the media then.