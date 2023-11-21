ADVERTISEMENT
NAM1 hints at 2,000-man protest to demand $30m compensation for arrest and detention

Andreas Kamasah

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1, has indicated that a 2,000-man protest is in the offing to demand $30 million in compensation for his arrest and detention by the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM1
The Chief Executive Office of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold said in a post on X, on Monday, November 20, 2023, that the said protest would take place across UAE’s various embassies abroad and in Ghana.

According to him, beyond the compensation, the protest would also demand the payment of arrears to the tune of $43.8 million owed him by a Dubai-based firm, Horizon Royal Diamond DMCC.

“Brace up friends, for a 2,000-man protest at the UAE embassy in Ghana and elsewhere overseas SOON, to claim a USD$43.8 million dollars (750kg of Gold) owed me and another USD$30 million dollars as compensation, for my unjustifiable detention by the Dubai Police in 2018/2019,” NAM1’s post read.

On January 14, 2018, Dubai authorities arrested NAM1 in connection with a gold deal that went bad.

His arrest followed a Ghanaian court’s warrant after his company, Menzgold failed to reimburse the client for their money.

“His arrest in Dubai is to facilitate investigations into suspicions that he had involved in a gold trading deal gone bad within the Emirati jurisdiction,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Eklu who is now a DCOP, told the media then.

NAM1 is facing trial in Ghana for various charges bordering on fraud after investors in his defunct gold dealership company, Menzgold lost their investments.

