National Rental Assistance Scheme spends GH¢13.7m on rent for 1,105 Ghanaians in 10 months

According to him, the expenditure mentioned above covers the scheme’s operations in six out of the sixteen regions of the country.

“Since the scheme was launched in January 2023 to October 2023, a total of 1,105 Ghanaians from six operational regions that is Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Northern and Bono East regions have benefitted from the scheme. Mr Speaker, GH¢13, 785,591 have been disbursed to cover the rent advance to all the 1105 beneficiaries across the six operational regions,” Asenso-Boakye told the legislature.

He pledged that there would be transparency and accountability in the operations of the NRAS.

“Mr Speaker, my ministry will update this house on the operations of the scheme from time to time in the spirit of accountability and transparency,” he added.