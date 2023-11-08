Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye revealed this while updating parliament in Accra on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, on the operations of the scheme.
National Rental Assistance Scheme spends GH¢13.7m on rent for 1,105 Ghanaians in 10 months
It has come to light that since its inception in January 2023 to October, the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS) has spent GH¢13.7 million to pay rent for 1,105 Ghanaians.
According to him, the expenditure mentioned above covers the scheme’s operations in six out of the sixteen regions of the country.
“Since the scheme was launched in January 2023 to October 2023, a total of 1,105 Ghanaians from six operational regions that is Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Northern and Bono East regions have benefitted from the scheme. Mr Speaker, GH¢13, 785,591 have been disbursed to cover the rent advance to all the 1105 beneficiaries across the six operational regions,” Asenso-Boakye told the legislature.
He pledged that there would be transparency and accountability in the operations of the NRAS.
“Mr Speaker, my ministry will update this house on the operations of the scheme from time to time in the spirit of accountability and transparency,” he added.
NRAS was introduced by the government in January this year as a part of efforts to give Ghanaians access to quality housing. Under the scheme, Ghanaians above the age of eighteen who possess a valid national ID card and verifiable employment with income are eligible for a rent loan within five to ten working days.
