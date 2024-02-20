NDC parliamentary candidate peels cassava for women to beg for votes (video)

This event is emblematic of the lengths to which Ghanaian politicians go to secure votes, often resorting to unconventional methods to sway the electorate. From communal cleanup exercises to pounding fufu for constituents, politicians in Ghana have a history of employing populist gimmicks to garner support.

However, such tactics are increasingly being met with skepticism from an electorate that is becoming more enlightened and discerning. Many voters are no longer swayed by these superficial displays of solidarity, recognizing them as mere attempts to manipulate their vote.

This skepticism was highlighted recently when Sarah Adwoa Safo, the current member of parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, was captured on video serving yoghurt to constituents who had expressed discontent with her performance in office. Despite her efforts to connect with voters through such gestures, Safo was ultimately voted out in the governing New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries.

The trend reflects a growing disillusionment with traditional politics and a demand for genuine representation and accountability from elected officials. While some politicians continue to rely on financial incentives to sway voters, there is evidence to suggest that many Ghanaians are increasingly resistant to such tactics, opting instead to prioritize candidates who demonstrate a sincere commitment to their communities' needs and concerns.