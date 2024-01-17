Nigerian man on 200-hour ironing marathon gives up after 142 hours for health reasons

The announcement came in a video obtained by SaharaReporters, where Dauda cited concerns for his health as the primary reason behind the decision.
Dauda Abdulfata, a Nigerian man who embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest ironing marathon, made the decision to halt his 200-hour challenge after successfully completing 142 hours.
"I appreciate your efforts, your encouragement, and your support to see this dream come true. I'm a Kogite, a Nigerian who has broken the 2015 record of a 100-hour ironing marathon and already on the way to set mine to 200 and above as promised, but due to a report from my health and my medical personnel," Dauda explained in the video.
Despite the disappointment that may follow from his supporters who were anticipating the completion of the 200-hour challenge, Dauda emphasized the importance of prioritizing health. He expressed gratitude for the support received and acknowledged that health should take precedence over any record-breaking attempt.
SaharaReporters highlighted that Dauda commenced his ambitious goal to break the existing Guinness World Record last Wednesday morning in Ganaja Village, Lokoja, Kogi State. His initial target was to surpass the 100-hour record held by Gareth Sander of the United Kingdom.
Gareth Sander, a 28-year-old cleaning company manager, set the current record in 2015 by ironing around 2,000 items and maintaining a non-stop ironing spree for nearly 100 hours. SaharaReporters also noted that Dauda had received an acceptance email from the Guinness World Record, allowing him to officially compete in the attempt to break the record.
However, Dauda's quest for the Guinness World Record now hinges on the review process by the GWR to determine if he has successfully surpassed the existing record. It remains to be seen whether Dauda Abdulfata will secure his place in history as the new world record holder.
The pursuit of Guinness World Records has gained significant traction in Nigeria, Ghana and other African countries following notable achievements such as Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, known as Hilda Baci, breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) with an impressive time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.
Currently, some Ghanaians are awaiting approval by GWR for their various record attempts. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who attempted sing-a-thon sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, while Failatu Abdul-Razak, a chef who also began cook-a-thon soon after Afua’s sing-a-thon cooked for 227 hours in ten days.
