NMC orders 15 TV stations to stop showing porn, fake lotteries, money rituals

The warning follows complaints filed by some members of the public against these TV stations for airing programming that was deemed inappropriate by Ghanaian culture, customs, and standards as well as media ethics.

The concerned stations include X TV, Asomdwie TV, Funny TV, Advice TV, Big TV, Passion TV, Nkabom TV, Seekers TV, Elephant TV, Adwenpa TV, Eagle TV, Best TV, Energy TV, Diamond TV and Asomafo TV.

"For the stations listed above, we hereby serve them notice to cease and desist from those activities otherwise there will be severe consequences," the NMC stated in a statement.

The Commission stated that it worked with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to find and fix deficiencies in broadcast material, hence the latest conclusion.

It added that 318 occurrences in all had been reported by members of the public. The commission stated that of the instances that were recorded, 224 involved money-doubling; 83 involved money rituals; 24 involved fake lotteries; 18 involved occult practices; and 13 involved pornographies.