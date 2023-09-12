Nurse who moved to UK speaks about struggles, what she did to earn mind-blowing salary now

She took to the microblogging platform to recount how her first salary as a nurse was 20k Naira in a substandard hospital in Ibadan, the capital of the country’s Oyo State. Then, later, she got misled by a friend and she lost her job which she said was paying her 45k Naira at the time, while chasing a higher paying non-existent one in Lagos.

Having crash-landed, @proudnursemj went through hardship, including having to cohabit with a friend while searching for a new job.

“I got another job in Victoria Island! where I also lived partly because of the distance & tfare to mainland on a 75k salary after deductions,” she recalled in her tweet.

Although she found a higher-paying job, she was still not satisfied. She decided to pursue higher education to reach higher heights in her profession, so she enrolled in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. She was compelled to quit her job to focus on schooling due to the stress involved in combining the two.

After school, she was fortunate to have found “another 108k paying job in Ikoyi” but @proudnursemj, just like Oliver Twist, still wanted more.

In 2019, she took a decision, which she now describes as her best ever, to relocate to the United Kingdom to practice her profession, ostensibly for bigger rewards, and her life has since not been the same.

“Started as a band 5 nurse, bagged a Degree, passed NCLEX-RN, and got a promotion to Band 7 Theatre Manager! A very long story! it’s not been an easy ride! But he// yeah! I’m indeed proud of myself!” she wrote.

Band 7 nursing roles include Ward Managers, Emergency Nurse Practitioners and clinical specialists. Band 7 roles start at £43,742 and rise to £50,056 for anyone with more than 5 years of experience.