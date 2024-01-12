Obinim cries about his church's 'collapse', blames it on fight with Kennedy Agyapong

In the emotional video, Obinim expressed deep regret over the attrition rate in his church membership, revealing a significant decline in attendance. He disclosed that his congregation had dwindled from thousands to barely two hundred people. The religious leader suggested that his diminishing relevance was a direct consequence of the financial strain incurred during his legal clash with Agyapong.

Obinim divulged that he had engaged the services of seven different lawyers to represent him in the legal battle, each demanding a minimum of twenty thousand cedis before stepping into the courtroom. The financial burden, coupled with the emotional toll of the prolonged feud has reportedly left the pastor in a precarious position.

The bishop passionately advised others to carefully assess the strength of their opponents before engaging in any form of conflict or litigation. He emphasized the need for individuals to gauge their capacity to withstand the potential consequences of such disputes, drawing from his own experience.

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics known for his vocal stance on various issues, has not publicly responded to Obinim's recent statements.