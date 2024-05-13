Obinim orders congregants to return GHC5, GHC10 offerings: 'Disrespect to God'

In a moment of intense emotion, Pastor Obinim accuses the congregation of being abandoned by God and vulnerable to various afflictions due to their perceived stinginess towards him. He expresses his exasperation, declaring that enough is enough, and asserts that he does not care if his admonishments are broadcast in the news.

Taking decisive action, Pastor Obinim issues a directive to all branches of the International God's Way Church throughout Ghana, instructing them to cease accepting offerings below GHC20. He insists that the minimum acceptable contribution into the offertory bowl must be GHC20 or higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the pastor offers spiritual counsel to his flock, advising them to refrain from making offerings if they cannot meet the new minimum requirement. He suggests that God would prefer sincere prayers over meagre offerings, understanding their financial limitations.