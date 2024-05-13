ADVERTISEMENT
Obinim orders congregants to return GHC5, GHC10 offerings: 'Disrespect to God'

Andreas Kamasah

A video capturing the founder of the International God's Way Church, Daniel Obinim, has surfaced online, igniting a firestorm of controversy. In the footage, Pastor Obinim is seen vehemently ordering his congregants to retrieve their offerings of GHC5 and GHC10 from the church's offering bowl, labelling it as disrespectful both to himself and to God.

Bishop Dr. Daniel Obinim - Founder, International God's Way Church
The viral video showcases Pastor Obinim expressing his frustration and disapproval at the seemingly meagre offerings made by his followers. With a tone of indignation, he chastises them for prioritizing their children over their contributions to the church. He laments that while they freely give more substantial amounts to their offspring, they choose to offer paltry sums to God.

In a moment of intense emotion, Pastor Obinim accuses the congregation of being abandoned by God and vulnerable to various afflictions due to their perceived stinginess towards him. He expresses his exasperation, declaring that enough is enough, and asserts that he does not care if his admonishments are broadcast in the news.

Taking decisive action, Pastor Obinim issues a directive to all branches of the International God's Way Church throughout Ghana, instructing them to cease accepting offerings below GHC20. He insists that the minimum acceptable contribution into the offertory bowl must be GHC20 or higher.

Furthermore, the pastor offers spiritual counsel to his flock, advising them to refrain from making offerings if they cannot meet the new minimum requirement. He suggests that God would prefer sincere prayers over meagre offerings, understanding their financial limitations.

This move by Pastor Obinim has sparked a debate within religious circles, with some lauding his stance against perceived disrespect towards God, while others criticize what they view as an attempt to extort larger sums of money from his followers.

Andreas Kamasah

