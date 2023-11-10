One person arrested over the felling of Komfo Anokye’s historic cola tree

Some locals claim that a pastor was involved in the felling of the historic kola tree; this suggests that he must have paid some people to carry out the activity considered sacrilegious.

Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has been informed about the event by the Feyiase Akoyem traditional council. Traditional rites and other procedures are expected to be carried out to cleanse the land.

Photos emerged online on Tuesday morning, showing the felled tree, believed to have strong historical significance to the Ashanti Kingdom, lying on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cutting down of the tree by a yet-to-be-identified person has sparked outrage, with some people saying it might pose some spiritual consequences for the Ashante kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Manhyia palace, the seat of the Ashanti kingdom has reacted to the felling of the tree.

Osei-Bonsu Safo Kantanka, the palace's director of research, told the BBC that the tree's location was important to the history of the Kingdom.

Feyiase, the town where the historic kola tree was felled served as the site of the historic Battle in which the Ashanti people fought the powerful kingdom of Denkyira.

Komfo Anokye, who, according to legend, planted the tree in question, was a strong fetish priest who was said to serve as a liaison between the living and the spiritdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kola tree is believed by many people in the area to have the power to reverse curses and illnesses because of its black and white seeds.