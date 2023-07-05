Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s Alpha Hour now broadcast by 27 radio and TV stations across Ghana

The founder and senior pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries in Accra leads Christians in an intensive one-hour prayer every midnight, with people across various parts of the country joining via various media.

Many people have given good and inspiring testimonies about breakthroughs, healing and many other things they benefited from taking part in the fervent prayer session, and have become ambassadors.

Despite many setbacks, including criticisms by some people who have different views about Alpha Hour and the recent hacking of some of the church’s digital platforms, the movement appears to be expanding fast by the day.

Recently, Pastor Elvis Agyemang announced on his Twitter page that Grace Mountain Ministries now has its own TV station, which he credited to the grace of God, adding it would further boost the kingdom’s work.

“Alpha Hour will be live on Genesis TV, 13 other radio stations across the country and Onua Tv tonight... Scan for the Genesis Tv channel on both Multi TV and Satellite decoder.

“Ebenezer this is how far the Lord has brought us. Indeed, it’s the doing of the Lord and it’s marvellous in our sight.

“By God's Grace, the Lord has blessed His people with our own Television station. I have been eager to have God's word preached every minute of the day. And I believe this will serve that great purpose. The atmosphere in your home, office and workplace is about to be heavenly all day,” the man of God wrote.

Alpha Hour is also live on Accra-based Onua TV and radio now. Below is a list of some media outlets across various regions of Ghana that broadcast the prayer session.

