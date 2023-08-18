Police arrest bishop as female preacher’s naked dead body is found in his hotel room

However, around midnight, the lady's lifeless, naked body was found in the room, and the pastor was nowhere to be seen.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chioma Chinaka of the Abia Police Command said in a statement that one Godwin Akpan who lives at Jubilee Guest House in Ovom village, Obingwa LGA, reported an incident to the Isialangwa Police Division.

“A clergyman named Timothy Otu associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, checked into the guest house along with a woman named Happiness Echieze from Isialangwa LGA, Abia State. Happiness Echieze was 43 years of age.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further details provided by Mr Akpan indicated that on the same date, around midnight, he entered the hotel room of the aforementioned clergyman and discovered the lifeless body of Happiness Echieze. She was found unclothed, and a white substance was emanating from her mouth and nose. Regrettably, the clergyman was absent from the scene,” the statement reads.