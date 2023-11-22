Policeman arrested for defiling girl, 17, who was to testify against dad for defilement

The youngster reported the incident, and the officer was taken into custody on Sunday.

According to a police report, the suspect allegedly committed the sexual assault by taking advantage of the darkness. He allegedly broke into the cell where the victim was kept secretly at a time when there was no electricity.

Pulse Ghana

Because she was about to testify against her father, who was also accused of defiling her at their home, the girl was placed under police protection. She was placed in a female jail for the night because there was no protection section at the Rangwe police station.

The victim has been taken to the Rangwe Hospital for a medication examination and the Homa Bay police commander, Samson Kinne said his outfit was waiting for the medical report to determine the way forward.

“The suspect is in our custody for further interrogation. The suspect was found walking within Rangwe town before he was arrested and put in custody,” the-star.co.ke quoted the police boss as saying. “The girl was being protected to avoid any compromise as she was supposed to testify in court.”

Pulse Ghana

Homa Bay Children’s officer Joseph Otieno who also spoke about the incident disclosed that a female officer who was working with the suspect that evening is said to have visited the cell around 10 p.m., but she was not informed of the defilement episode right away.

“The girl told the female officer that she would share some information with her the following morning. The officer left before she was given the information,” he said.