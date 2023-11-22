The disheartening incident took place at Rangwe police station in Kenya’s Homa Bay County, according to the-star.co.ke.
Policeman arrested for defiling girl, 17, who was to testify against dad for defilement
A Kenyan police officer has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl placed in custody for safety while she waited to testify against her father who had defiled her.
Recommended articles
The youngster reported the incident, and the officer was taken into custody on Sunday.
According to a police report, the suspect allegedly committed the sexual assault by taking advantage of the darkness. He allegedly broke into the cell where the victim was kept secretly at a time when there was no electricity.
Because she was about to testify against her father, who was also accused of defiling her at their home, the girl was placed under police protection. She was placed in a female jail for the night because there was no protection section at the Rangwe police station.
The victim has been taken to the Rangwe Hospital for a medication examination and the Homa Bay police commander, Samson Kinne said his outfit was waiting for the medical report to determine the way forward.
“The suspect is in our custody for further interrogation. The suspect was found walking within Rangwe town before he was arrested and put in custody,” the-star.co.ke quoted the police boss as saying. “The girl was being protected to avoid any compromise as she was supposed to testify in court.”
Homa Bay Children’s officer Joseph Otieno who also spoke about the incident disclosed that a female officer who was working with the suspect that evening is said to have visited the cell around 10 p.m., but she was not informed of the defilement episode right away.
“The girl told the female officer that she would share some information with her the following morning. The officer left before she was given the information,” he said.
The incident has been reportedly booked for investigation and a docket has been forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for further advice, with the suspect expected to be arraigned.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh