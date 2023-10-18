ADVERTISEMENT
Policewoman seeks divorce as hubby uses loan taken in her name to rent house for side chick

Andreas Kamasah

A policewoman who is married to a policeman has gone to court to seek divorce after realizing that he used a loan he had taken in her name to rent an apartment and furnished it for another woman.

Angela Adams, a Nigerian officer who initiated processes at a Customary Court sitting in Jikwoyi, FCT to dissolve her marriage also cited physical assaults by her husband as the basis for her decision.

She told the court during proceedings on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, that when she agreed to marry her colleague officer, she did not know that he had two children.

According to her, her husband took a loan of N750,000 from a microfinance bank in her name without her consent and said he used it to buy building materials. But she later found out he spent it on his side chick.

“When I asked him what he used the money for, he told me that he bought wood and zinc with the money, but I later heard that he rented an apartment and furnished it for a woman.

“He tricked me into marrying him; I didn’t know that he had two children already and had recently impregnated another,” correcting.com quotes Angela as saying.

She pleaded with the court to dissolve the marriage to save her life from her brutally abusive husband. She is also asking the court to grant her custody of their child.

“My husband always beats me whenever we have a little misunderstanding. He beats me like a child. He always targets my eyes. The last time he beat me, he threw a punch on my face; luckily for me, I was able to block it with my hand, and the blow tore my hand.

“I beg this honourable court to grant me the custody of the only child of this marriage and dissolve the marriage before my husband kills me, and there will be no one to take care of my child,” she pleaded.

Angela’s husband, identified as Titus, was not present in the court, but Judge Thelma Baba reportedly ordered that a hearing notice be served on him through his lawyer. She then adjourned the case until October 24, 2023, for further hearing.

