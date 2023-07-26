Politicians don’t fear Bible or Qur’an; let them swear by gods to stop corruption – Chief

Adomonline.com reports the traditional leader as having made this recommendation on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the celebration of the Akwasidae festival.
The rise in corruption and its related crimes among the political class in Ghana has compelled Nana Baffour Kotei Sramah Ababio, Chief of Breman in the Kumasi municipality, to reecho calls for public officeholders to swear by deities or shrines to end the menace because people don’t fear the Bible or Qur’an any longer.
In his view, politicians no longer fear to swear by the Bible or Qur'an and always break their oaths to pursue their parochial agendas after assuming their positions.
Nana Sramah blamed the situation on the perception of traditional and cultural practices as evil and satanic while projecting Christianity and Islam as pure and holy.
He added that before the Bible and the Qur’an were brought to Africa, Africans knew God and were worshipping him in their way, which did not cause an increase in crime and corruption as it is today.
He called for an amendment of the 1992 constitution to include swearing by deities and gods to put fear in public officeholders and curb corruption.
Nana Sramah’s suggestion came at a time the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Ghana Police Service are investigating former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah over alleged crimes bothering on corruption.
Her troubles began after revelations in court documents that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house, which were stolen by her domestic staff, who were subsequently arrested and put before a court.
According to the charge sheet, the alleged culprits, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30 had stolen the monies between July and October 2022. They have since been granted bail to reappear in court on Wednesday, August 2.
