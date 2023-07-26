Politicians don’t fear Bible or Qur’an; let them swear by gods to stop corruption – Chief

In his view, politicians no longer fear to swear by the Bible or Qur'an and always break their oaths to pursue their parochial agendas after assuming their positions.

Nana Sramah blamed the situation on the perception of traditional and cultural practices as evil and satanic while projecting Christianity and Islam as pure and holy.

He added that before the Bible and the Qur’an were brought to Africa, Africans knew God and were worshipping him in their way, which did not cause an increase in crime and corruption as it is today.

He called for an amendment of the 1992 constitution to include swearing by deities and gods to put fear in public officeholders and curb corruption.

Nana Sramah’s suggestion came at a time the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Ghana Police Service are investigating former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah over alleged crimes bothering on corruption.

Her troubles began after revelations in court documents that the Minister had kept $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Cedis in her house, which were stolen by her domestic staff, who were subsequently arrested and put before a court.