Pregnant woman battles for life after being butchered by husband in Nchumuru

According to gbcghanaonline.com, the tragic event unfolded when Madam Adiza and her husband, Mr Ibrahim Anas, went to their farm to work. The reason for the attack remains unclear, but the violence of the act has left the community deeply shaken. Immediately following the attack, the critically injured Madam Adiza was rushed to the Banda Health Centre for urgent medical attention.

John Mpoesi Nteley, the Assemblyman for the area, confirmed the incident in an interview. He reported that Madam Adiza suffered multiple injuries, including deep cuts to her forehead, shoulder, stomach, and hand. Her condition, while critical, is being closely monitored by medical professionals.

Providing an update on Madam Adiza’s condition, Mr Godfred Atsu Kpodo, a Physician Assistant at the Banda Health Centre, said that the victim was responding to treatment, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the distressing circumstances.

Following the attack, Ibrahim Anas was apprehended and handed over to the Ghana Police Service in Krachi Nchumuru for further investigation. As of now, the police have yet to make any formal statements regarding the incident, but investigations are ongoing.