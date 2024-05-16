Prempeh College wins Unknown Mission Challenge at 2024 World Robotics Olympiad

Emmanuel Oppong-Peprah, Curtis Osei, Kwabena Brefo Boahene, and Kofi Kyei Sarfo showcased exemplary skill and teamwork, representing their school, which is based in Kumasi, with unparalleled dedication in this year’s edition of the Robotic Challenge.

Pulse Ghana

Prempeh College took to its Facebook page to celebrate the enviable feat, saying: "We've won the Global title of the World Robotics Olympiad, Unkown Mission Challenege (UMC) 2024."

ADVERTISEMENT

A video uploaded to social media shows Prempeh College jubilating and hoisting Ghana flags after the announcement of their victory.

This victory follows Prempeh College's outstanding performance at the 2023 National Robotics Competition held in Accra, where they emerged victorious, securing the highest score and earning the honour of representing Ghana in the prestigious World Robot Olympiad (WRO) in Panama.

The news of Prempeh College's triumph has resonated widely, with Africa Facts Zone sharing the achievement on its platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recognition garnered by the students underscores not only their individual brilliance but also the quality of education and mentorship provided by Prempeh College in nurturing young talents in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Prempeh College's success serves as a testament to the potential and capabilities of Ghanaian youth in the global arena of robotics and technology. It also highlights the importance of investing in educational initiatives that foster innovation and creativity, paving the way for a brighter future not only for the students but for the nation as a whole.