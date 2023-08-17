According to the Head Pastor and Founder of the Alabaster International Ministries, the government of Ghana must be blamed for the proliferation of such churches and the harm that they have been inflicting on the society and their ‘ignorant’ followers.
Prophet Oduro lists Ghanaian churches that must be closed down now, check if yours is part
Prophet Kofi Oduro has urged the government of Ghana to close down immediately some churches whose pastors he believes are engaged in conducts that are not Christlike, leading the followers astray.
In a video shared on YouTube by NGOSRA TV GH, the man of God is heard telling his congregation that closing down some of the churches that are practising things that are at variance with the Bible is long overdue.
“There are churches in Ghana where they mix concoctions with things like pomades and fragrance and then sell them out to people that they have certain properties for people and all these are jokes people do in the name of God.
“Silliness is all they are engaged in. The leader can do silly things to the extent that he goes to lie on the floor, dancing to earthly songs in the church. What are you expecting that people learn from the church? If someone is not born again, what do you expect the person to learn from these things? Silly lifestyles only! What church displays Schnapps in their auditorium? Which church displays fly whisks (bodua)? And I do not blame them. I blame the government of Ghana.
“All these people must be shut down. These are criminals. I blame the government of Ghana. Go to Rwanda and see. This nonsense does not exist. In Rwanda, before you can start a church, you must have a first degree, because they believe that if you go through formal education, your thinking faculties are different,” Prophet Oduro said.
Although he did not mention any names, the pastors of and members of such churches know themselves. It also remains to be seen if the government of Ghana will heed the call of prophet Oduro to close down wayward churches.
