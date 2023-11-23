Quick Credit staff storm Accra restaurant, fight workers, lock it up over loan [video]

“Staff members of Quick Credit Ghana stormed a restaurant at Laterbiokorshie, Accra and attacked workers on duty before locking the place over an alleged unpaid loan,” EDHUB captioned the video.

Details of what triggered the development are sketchy as neither Quick Credit Ghana nor the restaurant in question has commented on the incident.

The development has sparked mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians describing the invasion and violence as lawless, urging the relevant authorities to call the loan company to order. But some people on the other hand say some debtors are simply stubborn and the creditors are pushed to the wall, left with no option but to apply force to retrieve their locked-up funds.

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

“Land of lawlessness! hmmm. The earlier the authorities does something about these barbaric acts from the loan agents of Quick credit the better, before it gets bl00dy with a similar retaliations from some sect of the loan clients,” @Hitwaddle wrote on X.

“Attacked workers Aden ebe the workers wey take the loan? This people need to be stopped,” @fawogyimiiko, another user wrote.

“Imagine the business owner was armed like big matter! It will eventually get there someday! We just dey sit and watch..,” @iamphaya warned.

