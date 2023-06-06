I was 203 years old before Jesus came - Pastor who has 46 wives and 289 children

“I was born in Egypt and after five years, I went to Israel, where I lived for 230 years. I later went back to my creator. I prepared the way for Jesus. I was 203-year-old the time Jesus came. I consecrated him to begin his work before I went to heaven,” Wanyama is quoted to have said.

He went further to claim that when Jesus died, he handed over his powers to him, which he uses now to perform miracles.

“I am the way, the truth, and the last prophet sent by God to save mankind from corruption, homosexuality, and bad governance. When Jesus Christ was crucified, he gave me the power to raise the dead,” he said.

Popularly known as Nabii Yohana V, Wanyama is reported to have said in an earlier interview that God had given Jesus 109 years to carry out his mission on earth, but he was crucified prematurely. He added that after the departure of Jesus, God asked him (Wanyama) in 1941 to finish Jesus’ ministry, an assignment he believes he has done considerable part of and still continues.

“I have attended to over 70,000 people from all over the world who come to me with different problems that I have solved.

“I do not charge anything for my services here. When one is healed and feels like rewarding me, then I accept but I don’t demand any payments. All my teachings are linked to the bible. I am the only man of God who is set to change the gospel of this world,” he is quoted to have told The Standard.

Wanyama has also claimed to be married to 46 women and sired 289 children.

He uses a 93-book bible written by him to preach to his congregation.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan authorities have taken interest his activities and initiated an investigation into his operations.

Kenya’s Bungoma County police commander, Francis Kooli, has invited Wanyama to bring his tools, including the self-written bible for examination.